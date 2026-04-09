Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.22–0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.0 million-$139.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.5 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.340-0.950 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Lovesac stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 million, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

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Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Lovesac had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.58%.The company had revenue of $248.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lovesac by 130.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 10.7% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lovesac by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 1.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

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Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

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