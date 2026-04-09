Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Keyence Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $384.99, but opened at $365.65. Keyence shares last traded at $366.00, with a volume of 2,079 shares trading hands.

Keyence Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.93.

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About Keyence

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Keyence Corporation, established in 1974 by Takemitsu Takizaki and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a leading developer and manufacturer of automation and inspection equipment. The company focuses on delivering advanced technologies that improve manufacturing efficiency and quality control for a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and packaging.

Keyence’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of sensors, vision systems, laser markers, digital microscopes and measuring instruments.

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