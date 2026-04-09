iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 388,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 526,016 shares.The stock last traded at $186.83 and had previously closed at $187.66.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.25.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,964,000 after acquiring an additional 958,545 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $147,843,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,027,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,672,000 after acquiring an additional 301,540 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 391,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 281,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $36,766,000.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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