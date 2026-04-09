Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,510,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,913,683 shares.The stock last traded at $67.3020 and had previously closed at $63.16.

Key Headlines Impacting Aehr Test Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Record bookings and backlog — AEHR reported roughly $37.2M in quarterly bookings and disclosed an effective backlog near $50.9M, driven by AI/hyperscaler and silicon?photonics orders, supporting a stronger revenue run?rate. Aehr press release

Record bookings and backlog — AEHR reported roughly $37.2M in quarterly bookings and disclosed an effective backlog near $50.9M, driven by AI/hyperscaler and silicon?photonics orders, supporting a stronger revenue run?rate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its target toward the high end of FY2026 revenue guidance (~$45M?$50M), citing the effective backlog — this boosts forward revenue visibility. Guidance & backlog note

Management raised its target toward the high end of FY2026 revenue guidance (~$45M?$50M), citing the effective backlog — this boosts forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: EPS beat — Q3 loss was narrower than expected (reported -$0.05 vs. consensus -$0.08), which reduced near?term earnings pressure despite the sales miss. Earnings call transcript

EPS beat — Q3 loss was narrower than expected (reported -$0.05 vs. consensus -$0.08), which reduced near?term earnings pressure despite the sales miss. Positive Sentiment: Broker and media attention turned bullish — Lake Street kept a buy rating and multiple outlets highlighted AEHR as an AI?infrastructure sleeper, helping retail/institutional interest. Lake Street rating

Broker and media attention turned bullish — Lake Street kept a buy rating and multiple outlets highlighted AEHR as an AI?infrastructure sleeper, helping retail/institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options and call buying suggest speculative/hedged bullish positioning amplified the rally. Options activity

Unusual options and call buying suggest speculative/hedged bullish positioning amplified the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Equity ATM offering — the company launched a $60M at?the?market program to raise capital, which funds growth but creates dilution risk depending on usage. ATM offering

Equity ATM offering — the company launched a $60M at?the?market program to raise capital, which funds growth but creates dilution risk depending on usage. Neutral Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage positions AEHR as a niche AI?infrastructure play — useful for longer?term thesis but increases retail-driven volatility. AI infrastructure piece

Positive thematic coverage positions AEHR as a niche AI?infrastructure play — useful for longer?term thesis but increases retail-driven volatility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and margins — Q3 revenue ($10.31M) missed estimates and the company remains unprofitable with negative net margin and ROE, which are execution risks if bookings don’t convert to sustained revenue. Revenue miss report

Revenue miss and margins — Q3 revenue ($10.31M) missed estimates and the company remains unprofitable with negative net margin and ROE, which are execution risks if bookings don’t convert to sustained revenue. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — some analysts flag AEHR as richly valued after the run, recommending caution or a hold despite strong prospects. Valuation caution

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $420,219.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 456,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,509.58. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $142,744.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $578,764.80. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,920,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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