Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roper Technologies stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP traded down $8.56 on Thursday, hitting $347.29. 352,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.76. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

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Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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