CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $23.70. CSL shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 60,032 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on CSLLY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSLLY
CSL Price Performance
About CSL
CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.
The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.