CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $23.70. CSL shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 60,032 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSLLY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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CSL Price Performance

About CSL

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

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CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Further Reading

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