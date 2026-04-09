Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $29.45. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 12,318 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arctic Securiti upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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