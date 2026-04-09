Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $20.5650. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 5,111 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHKSY

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 1.0%

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.