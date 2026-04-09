Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.59, but opened at $53.8668. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $53.8668, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Johnson Matthey Stock Up 4.8%

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

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