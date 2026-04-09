Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.60, but opened at $129.96. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior S.E. Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

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Christian Dior S.E. Company Profile

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Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women’s and men’s fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

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