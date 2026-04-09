Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$92.87, but opened at C$100.00. Accelleron Industries shares last traded at C$100.00, with a volume of 585 shares changing hands.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 7.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.06.

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About Accelleron Industries

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Accelleron Industries is a global engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and lifecycle support of turbocharging solutions for large engines. Headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, the company delivers high-performance turbochargers and related subsystems for marine vessels, power generation facilities, oil and gas applications, rail locomotives and heavy industrial engines. Its offerings span new equipment, aftermarket parts, maintenance services and digital monitoring tools, enabling customers to optimize performance and reduce emissions across a range of operating conditions.

The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-stage turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers and tailored integration packages.

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