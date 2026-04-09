Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.17. Unicharm shares last traded at $3.0283, with a volume of 16,395 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unicharm from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicharm presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Unicharm Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Unicharm has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

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Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo?based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

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