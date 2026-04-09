Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.65. Alstom shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 70,548 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Alstom Stock Performance

About Alstom

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

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Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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