Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.73. 1,429,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $1,871,754.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,691.60. This trade represents a 21.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $35,692.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,646.38. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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