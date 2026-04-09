NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.370-0.470 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

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NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 55,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.01 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.70%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, insider Michael Adam Schwartz purchased 2,247 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,255.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,507.83. This trade represents a 4.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,595 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,194,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,611,043.80. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,656 shares of company stock worth $120,405. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth $26,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,459,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 42.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,987.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ: NEWT) is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium?sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company’s core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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