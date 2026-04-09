Contrasting Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) & Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ)

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy 30.01% 21.85% 13.05% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Legacy Reserves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 7 7 1 2.60 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus target price of $232.44, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Legacy Reserves”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.42 billion 2.63 $427.81 million $20.33 9.92 Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gulfport Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

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Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Legacy Reserves

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Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

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