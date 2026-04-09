Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.2170. Approximately 556,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,015,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

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Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 483.57% and a negative return on equity of 83.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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