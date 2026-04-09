Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in International Business Machines stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,976. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.63.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus set a $360.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.