AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.5 million-$315.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.0 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AngioDynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

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AngioDynamics Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 154,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $429.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about AngioDynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a Buy recommendation, providing fresh analyst interest and demand for the stock. Read More.

Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a Buy recommendation, providing fresh analyst interest and demand for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANGO to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects — an upgrade that can lift sentiment among Zacks-following retail and quant investors. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANGO to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects — an upgrade that can lift sentiment among Zacks-following retail and quant investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital raised its rating to “strong-buy,” adding further bullishness from independent shops that can influence trading flows. Read More.

Freedom Capital raised its rating to “strong-buy,” adding further bullishness from independent shops that can influence trading flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised near?term and medium?term EPS estimates: they boosted Q1 2027 (to ~$-0.05), Q2 2027 (to ~$-0.03) and raised FY2026 (to ~$-0.15) and FY2027 (to ~$-0.03) estimates — narrowing expected losses and suggesting improving fundamentals that support the upgrade momentum. Read More.

HC Wainwright materially raised near?term and medium?term EPS estimates: they boosted Q1 2027 (to ~$-0.05), Q2 2027 (to ~$-0.03) and raised FY2026 (to ~$-0.15) and FY2027 (to ~$-0.03) estimates — narrowing expected losses and suggesting improving fundamentals that support the upgrade momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity trimmed its price target to $16.00 — a reduction that may limit upside expectations even though the target remains above the current trading level. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 155,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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