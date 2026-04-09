Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI). In a filing disclosed on April 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Somnigroup International stock on March 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 3/31/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 3/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 3/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on 3/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 3/16/2026.

Somnigroup International Stock Down 2.0%

SGI traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,745. Somnigroup International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

Somnigroup International ( NYSE:SGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Somnigroup International’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Somnigroup International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter worth approximately $269,540,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,874,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Somnigroup International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens began coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Somnigroup International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

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About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Somnigroup International

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Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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