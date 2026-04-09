DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in DigitalBridge Group stock on March 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,062. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.61.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,868,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,579,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,483,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. B. Riley Financial cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citizens Jmp cut DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut DigitalBridge Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DBRG

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DigitalBridge Group

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DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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