Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $176.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BE. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.91.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $12.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228,369. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,800,043.90. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 380,092 shares of company stock worth $62,724,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BE from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” giving the stock a fresh institutional endorsement that can attract momentum flows and retail attention. Zacks.com TickerReport

Zacks upgraded BE from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” giving the stock a fresh institutional endorsement that can attract momentum flows and retail attention. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish features highlight Bloom as a key supplier for AI/data-center power demand — The Motley Fool pieces position BE as a long-term energy winner tied to surging AI electricity needs. These narratives support higher investor appetite for shares. 1 Brilliant Energy Stock to Buy Under-the-Radar Growth Stock

Multiple bullish features highlight Bloom as a key supplier for AI/data-center power demand — The Motley Fool pieces position BE as a long-term energy winner tied to surging AI electricity needs. These narratives support higher investor appetite for shares. Positive Sentiment: Reputation boost: Bloom was named to Newsweek’s 2026 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, which can favor procurement decisions and ESG-focused investors. Newsweek Trust Recognition

Reputation boost: Bloom was named to Newsweek’s 2026 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, which can favor procurement decisions and ESG-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals update (context): Bloom’s most recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and the company provided FY?2026 guidance, reinforcing the case that growth and margin progress are underway (supports the bullish headlines). (Earnings release referenced in company filings/coverage.)

Fundamentals update (context): Bloom’s most recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and the company provided FY?2026 guidance, reinforcing the case that growth and margin progress are underway (supports the bullish headlines). (Earnings release referenced in company filings/coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Wider coverage: General market pieces and stock-check articles (CNN, MSN) are raising investor awareness but offer descriptive rather than new fundamental information. MSN CNN

Wider coverage: General market pieces and stock-check articles (CNN, MSN) are raising investor awareness but offer descriptive rather than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing concerns: Several articles question whether the stock’s very large one?year (roughly 7x) surge has priced in too much — suggesting greater downside risk if growth or margins disappoint. These narrative checks increase volatility risk and could prompt some profit?taking. Is It Too Late To Consider Bloom Energy?

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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