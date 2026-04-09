Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 345 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

GPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 370 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.83.

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Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

LON GPE traded down GBX 7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 301. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,504. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 270 and a 52-week high of GBX 377. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 32,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 per share, for a total transaction of £99,899.70. Also, insider Peter Duffy bought 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £68,479.95. Insiders purchased 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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