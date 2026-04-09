Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 247,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 276,060 shares.The stock last traded at $11.3550 and had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.20 to $8.60 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

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Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG International AG bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

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Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country’s principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company’s core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

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