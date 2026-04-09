Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 4,775,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,133,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,997,000 after buying an additional 360,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trade Desk

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The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

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