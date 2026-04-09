Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,811,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,471,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $381.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.19.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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