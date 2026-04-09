Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.92. 3,321,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,282. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Workday from $298.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

More Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Partnership win: OnePay joined Workday’s wellness/financial?wellbeing ecosystem, integrating with Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching and Workday Wellness — a product tie?in that supports adoption and sticky revenue. Read More.

Partnership win: OnePay joined Workday’s wellness/financial?wellbeing ecosystem, integrating with Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching and Workday Wellness — a product tie?in that supports adoption and sticky revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product endorsement: Workday was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Higher Education Student Information Systems — an endorsement that can support long?term institutional adoption. Read More.

Product endorsement: Workday was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Higher Education Student Information Systems — an endorsement that can support long?term institutional adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop: Wall Street still leans constructive overall (consensus “Moderate Buy”, ~ $199.7 average target) though several firms have trimmed targets recently — this provides a valuation runway but also shows caution. Read More.

Analyst backdrop: Wall Street still leans constructive overall (consensus “Moderate Buy”, ~ $199.7 average target) though several firms have trimmed targets recently — this provides a valuation runway but also shows caution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change noted: press reports flagged a CTO exit in recent coverage — watch for clarity on succession and any impact to product roadmap. Read More.

Leadership change noted: press reports flagged a CTO exit in recent coverage — watch for clarity on succession and any impact to product roadmap. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: founder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares (~$13.9M) via a disclosed Rule 10b5?1 plan, cutting his stake roughly in half — the size and visibility of the sale weigh on sentiment even though it was pre?planned. Read More.

Large insider selling: founder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares (~$13.9M) via a disclosed Rule 10b5?1 plan, cutting his stake roughly in half — the size and visibility of the sale weigh on sentiment even though it was pre?planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CFO Zane Rowe, Gerrit Kazmaier and Robert Enslin sold modest blocks (reported as 10b5?1 or to cover tax withholdings) — adds to near?term selling supply and headlines. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Additional insider sales: CFO Zane Rowe, Gerrit Kazmaier and Robert Enslin sold modest blocks (reported as 10b5?1 or to cover tax withholdings) — adds to near?term selling supply and headlines. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI competitive noise: Anthropic’s announcement of Managed Agents (hosted long?running AI agents) sparked investor concern about new vendor choices in enterprise AI tooling and potential pressure on pricing/competitive dynamics for SaaS vendors. That announcement was repeatedly cited in coverage of today’s move. Read More. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,984.60. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $13,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,614,350.40. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 880,729 shares of company stock valued at $119,321,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Workday Company Profile

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Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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