Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9%

PYPL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 2,495,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,970,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,338,000 after acquiring an additional 313,180 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,210,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 347.0% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 149,898 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal expanded distribution of its PayPal Payment Links by integrating the feature directly into Canva (265M monthly users), enabling creators and small businesses to accept payments from designs — a scalable merchant acquisition and monetization channel. Read More.

PayPal expanded distribution of its PayPal Payment Links by integrating the feature directly into Canva (265M monthly users), enabling creators and small businesses to accept payments from designs — a scalable merchant acquisition and monetization channel. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: Citigroup raised its price target on PYPL from $42 to $48 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest positive signal on valuation without a more bullish stance. Read More.

Analyst action: Citigroup raised its price target on PYPL from $42 to $48 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest positive signal on valuation without a more bullish stance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Meta linkage: coverage of Meta’s push into social commerce highlights a new PayPal partnership for one?tap shopping — a potential volume driver — but the same story includes regulatory scrutiny of social-platform transactions, creating mixed implications. Read More.

Meta linkage: coverage of Meta’s push into social commerce highlights a new PayPal partnership for one?tap shopping — a potential volume driver — but the same story includes regulatory scrutiny of social-platform transactions, creating mixed implications. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident: PayPal reported unauthorized transactions on some customer accounts and issued refunds — a direct operational and reputational hit that can pressure customer trust and transaction volumes in the near term. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident: PayPal reported unauthorized transactions on some customer accounts and issued refunds — a direct operational and reputational hit that can pressure customer trust and transaction volumes in the near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal pressure: multiple law firms have issued class?action and deadline notices for investors alleging securities fraud relating to the Feb. 25, 2025–Feb. 2, 2026 period; active filings and competing lead?plaintiff campaigns raise litigation risk and potential distraction/costs. Read More. Read More.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

PayPal Company Profile

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PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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