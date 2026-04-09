Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT) Stock Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Representative Nancy Pelosi (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT). In a filing disclosed on January 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $0 and $1,000 in Versant stock on January 2nd.

Representative Nancy Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) on 1/16/2026.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/30/2025.

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Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/24/2025.

Versant Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VSNT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 214,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,307. Versant Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Versant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versant

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Versant in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Versant during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Versant during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Versant during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Versant during the fourth quarter worth about $3,460,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Novak acquired 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $5,269,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,936. This trade represents a 919.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald L. Hassell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.07 per share, with a total value of $360,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,367.60. This trade represents a 373.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 154,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,039 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VSNT shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Versant in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Versant in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Versant to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Versant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Versant in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSNT

About Representative Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pelosi (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 11th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.[source]

Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House. Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1987 to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which she represented until her election to California’s 8th Congressional District in 2012. In 2002, she was elected minority leader, becoming the highest-ranking congresswoman of either party in U.S. history. When Democrats took control of the House in 2007, Pelosi made history again with her election as speaker of the House.

Pelosi was re-elected speaker of the House in 2019, following the 2018 midterm elections. She served in that role until January 3, 2023.

Notable legislation passed during her speakership includes the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act.

Pelosi is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, raising more than $700 million for the Democratic Party since becoming a party leader in 2002.

Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in 1962. Pelosi served as the chair of the California State Democratic Party and the finance chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Versant Company Profile

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Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company’s products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company’s Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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