Squire Investment Management Company LLC Buys 3,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $333.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.52. The company has a market capitalization of $577.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $241.62 and a 52-week high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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