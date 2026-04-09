Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

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Allstate Trading Up 0.4%

ALL traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.85. The company had a trading volume of 108,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.22. Allstate has a 52 week low of $184.62 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,141,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,232,000 after purchasing an additional 85,808 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Allstate by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 39,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks slightly raised near-term EPS forecasts for Allstate (Q1 estimates nudged higher to ~$6.65–6.68), which modestly improves near-term earnings visibility. Analysts still maintain a “Hold” view, so the change is incremental rather than a re-rating. Zacks Research

Zacks slightly raised near-term EPS forecasts for Allstate (Q1 estimates nudged higher to ~$6.65–6.68), which modestly improves near-term earnings visibility. Analysts still maintain a “Hold” view, so the change is incremental rather than a re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays bumped its price target slightly from $207 to $208 but kept an “underweight” rating — a small technical move that doesn’t change the sell-side stance and implies limited upside from current levels. Benzinga: Barclays Target Change

Barclays bumped its price target slightly from $207 to $208 but kept an “underweight” rating — a small technical move that doesn’t change the sell-side stance and implies limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces preview Allstate’s upcoming earnings and discuss potential drivers and surprises; useful context for positioning but not new company-specific catalysts. Here’s What to Expect From Allstate’s Next Earnings Report

Market commentary pieces preview Allstate’s upcoming earnings and discuss potential drivers and surprises; useful context for positioning but not new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Allstate faces a new retaliation lawsuit after an in-house attorney reported alleged bias to HR — this raises reputational and potential legal/settlement risk that could hurt costs and management distraction. Allstate hit with retaliation suit after attorney flags bias to HR

Allstate faces a new retaliation lawsuit after an in-house attorney reported alleged bias to HR — this raises reputational and potential legal/settlement risk that could hurt costs and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Zacks moved its rating from “Strong-Buy” to “Hold” — a behavioral negative that can reduce demand from momentum-focused buyers even though EPS estimates were nudged up. Zacks.com

Zacks moved its rating from “Strong-Buy” to “Hold” — a behavioral negative that can reduce demand from momentum-focused buyers even though EPS estimates were nudged up. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing customer claim disputes (example: a driver pushing Allstate to fully cover a highway accident) signal potential reserve/claims exposure and headline risk that can pressure sentiment if similar cases scale. Driver challenging Allstate to fully cover highway accident

About Allstate

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Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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