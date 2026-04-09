Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,570. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,552,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 21.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 765,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,010,000 after purchasing an additional 368,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

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