SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 894,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

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SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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