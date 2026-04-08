FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 183.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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