Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.0650 and last traded at $12.0650. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Kion Group Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

Kion Group AG is a Germany?based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

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