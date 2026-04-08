B. Riley Financial Begins Coverage on TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

Analysts at B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TATT. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.04 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.