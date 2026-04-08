Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Raised to GBX 318 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 278 to GBX 318 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284.60.
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Harbour Energy Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £153,000,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
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