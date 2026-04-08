Solid State (LON:SOLI) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 to GBX 245 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

Solid State Price Performance

SOLI opened at GBX 162 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.69. Solid State has a 52-week low of GBX 135 and a 52-week high of GBX 210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The stock has a market cap of £91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.67.

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About Solid State

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Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

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