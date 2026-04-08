Solid State (LON:SOLI) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 to GBX 245 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.
Solid State Price Performance
SOLI opened at GBX 162 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.69. Solid State has a 52-week low of GBX 135 and a 52-week high of GBX 210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The stock has a market cap of £91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.67.
About Solid State
The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.
Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.
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