JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the fintech company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

PAYP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

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PayPay Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of PAYP stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. PayPay has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPay

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded PayPay to a strong-buy and set a $29 price target (roughly a mid?40% upside from current levels), a visible catalyst for investor demand. Goldman Sachs Buy, $29 PT

Goldman Sachs upgraded PayPay to a strong-buy and set a $29 price target (roughly a mid?40% upside from current levels), a visible catalyst for investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages initiated coverage on PAYP (Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Benchmark, Mizuho, Wolfe Research, Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup, Jefferies), increasing the stock’s visibility and likely expanding institutional interest and liquidity. Representative coverage links: Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage Jefferies Initiates Coverage

Multiple brokerages initiated coverage on PAYP (Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Benchmark, Mizuho, Wolfe Research, Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup, Jefferies), increasing the stock’s visibility and likely expanding institutional interest and liquidity. Representative coverage links: Positive Sentiment: Market commentary/articles point to a strong thematic story — Japan’s shift toward cashless payments — and note analysts expect outsized earnings growth for several years, reinforcing the bullish narrative among investors. Japan Cashless Opportunity

Market commentary/articles point to a strong thematic story — Japan’s shift toward cashless payments — and note analysts expect outsized earnings growth for several years, reinforcing the bullish narrative among investors. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term performance notes: coverage of today’s intraday move and price action appears in market roundups (e.g., AAII recap explaining a ~5% move), useful for trading context but not new fundamental data. AAII: Why PAYP Is Up

Short-term performance notes: coverage of today’s intraday move and price action appears in market roundups (e.g., AAII recap explaining a ~5% move), useful for trading context but not new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Last reported fundamentals: PayPay posted $0.18 EPS and $636.5M revenue in its most recent quarter — solidities to match against analyst estimates as coverage increases. (No new company financial report in today’s items.)

About PayPay

(Get Free Report)

As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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