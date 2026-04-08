UBS Group Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $930.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $990.00 to $930.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $924.24.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $44.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $908.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,276. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $447.11 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $852.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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