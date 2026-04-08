Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.42 and last traded at C$12.60. Approximately 124,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 495,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeura Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Valeura Energy Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04.

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

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