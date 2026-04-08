Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.42 and last traded at C$12.60. Approximately 124,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 495,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeura Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Stock Performance
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.