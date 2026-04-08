Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $176.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,582. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

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Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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