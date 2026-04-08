BNP Paribas Exane Issues Positive Forecast for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

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General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $249.92 and a twelve month high of $369.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total value of $3,603,807.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 119,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Dynamics Company Profile

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General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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