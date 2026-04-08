Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wolfe Research

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of JCI stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $146.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.53. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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