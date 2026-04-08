CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $344.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $312.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $333.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.59.

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CME Group Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $302.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.93. CME Group has a 52 week low of $248.53 and a 52 week high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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