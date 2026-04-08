Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.28

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 486.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Hello Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.42. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hello Group

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.