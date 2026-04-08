Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $253.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.23.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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