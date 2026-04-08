Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,284 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 201.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,609,000 after buying an additional 4,647,932 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,705,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,806,000 after buying an additional 296,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12,968.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,741,000 after buying an additional 2,524,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,111,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after buying an additional 1,126,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 8,528.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,003 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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