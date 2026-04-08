Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,588 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.2%

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a PE ratio of 116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VPG shares. Loop Capital set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 target price on Vishay Precision Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Report on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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