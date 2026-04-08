iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF Shares Purchased by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 1,429.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the third quarter worth $1,333,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,898,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,249,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,708,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after purchasing an additional 682,109 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $62.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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